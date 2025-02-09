The 2.2-acre site at 770 Woolsey Street in San Francisco’s Portola district, once part of a historic 19-block greenhouse district operated by Italian and Maltese flower growers, is back on the market, according to the Chronicle. The property, approved for 62 housing units, was the focus of a decade-long community effort by organizer The Greenhouse Project to transform it into an urban farm and agricultural education center.

In 2022, The Greenhouse Project raised $15 million in private and public funds to purchase the land, but the offer was rejected. The current owner, developer Group I, has since struggled to secure funding for a housing project and is now looking for a buyer. The property’s estimated market value is around $12.4 million, less than what the community previously offered.

Despite the sale, a community agreement requires that two greenhouses be preserved and a third of an acre be set aside for public use. However, Group I has had little communication with The Greenhouse Project since rejecting their bid, leaving community members frustrated.

Co-founder Caitlyn Galloway called the situation “heartbreaking,” accusing the developer of ignoring strong local interest. Supervisor Jackie Fielder emphasized that any future owner must honor the negotiated community benefits, keeping the possibility of urban agriculture alive. Meanwhile, The Greenhouse Project is focusing on other green initiatives, such as “The Green Between,” a series of pocket parks along a Caltrans easement.

Real estate experts believe the site’s approval for low-density housing could make it attractive to large homebuilders looking for suburban-style projects within the city. However, with high construction costs and an uncertain market, the future of 770 Woolsey St. remains unclear.

Image via Google Maps

