- People (mostly children) keep climbing on this stainless steel sculpture at Patricia's Green in Hayes Valley, and it's not appreciated. The 18-foot sculpture, by Burning Man artist Oleg Lobykin was temporarily installed in January, and it now has some awkward orange pylons surrounding it to discourage touching it and climbing on it. [Chronicle]
- A knife-wielding homeless man injured an SFPD officer on Thursday in the NoPa neighborhood. Officers had been called to address an encampment at Fulton and Central streets Thursday morning, and encountered a "known male" who refused to drop a large knife. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury in an ensuing altercation. [Chronicle]
- Just as Dateline is about to air an episode tonight about the Bob Lee murder case, Nima Momeni is due back in court today to set a sentencing date. [NBC Bay Area]
- A judge has granted an extension to a woman who has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and his entourage of gang-raping her in Orinda seven years ago, giving her until March 7 to serve Combs with the lawsuit. [KTVU]
- The Vallejo couple involved in the American Nightmare kidnapping and assault story, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, are now working to re-train cops about how their interrogation techniques can fail victims. [KPIX]
- When Kendrick Lamar takes the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday in New Orleans, he'll be the first solo rap performer ever to headline the show. [KPIX]
- And in Week 3 of the second Trump administration, he's vowing to bring back plastic straws, because that's super important. [Politico]
Photo courtesy of SF Arts Commission