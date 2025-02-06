Local:
- The SF District Attorney's Office has charged 35-year-old alleged Castro creep Michael Watson over incidents where he was reportedly exposing himself to middle school-aged girls. Watson faces three counts of indecent exposure with a prior conviction, three counts of annoying or molesting a child, and two counts of stalking. He’s currently in County Jail. [@SFDAOffice via Twitter]
- The late president of the SF Academy of Art president Richard A. Stephens’s classic car collection is up for auction, and it’s a staggering total of 108 vintage automobiles. If you have a couple hundred thou/million laying around, you can check out all of the cars for sale here. [Chronicle]
- After an $8.5 million remodel, Dogpatch’s Esprit Park reopened on Thursday on Indiana Street between 18th and 19th streets. The new design is half dog park with off-leash areas, and half only for people. And yes, the park was originally built for employees of the defunct 1980s clothing brand Esprit. [SF Rec and Parks]
- A former Oakland kindergarten teacher is suing the Oakland Unified School District after being fired for not using a student’s preferred pronouns, in a suit originally brought by wingnut former vice chair of the CA GOP Harmeet Dhillon. [Chronicle]
National:
- The ubiquitously advertised propaganda musical revue Shen Yun is reportedly under a federal Department of Homeland Security investigation for visa fraud, though there could be other charges too, related to money-laundering or human trafficking. SFist will certainly keep an eye on this one! [NY Times]
- Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is temporarily blocked from accessing US Treasury Department systems until a judge decides whether or not the access they’ve been granted is legal. [Reuters]
- In other DOGE news, one of the fresh-out-of-college rich kids on Musk's top DOGE team, Marko Elez, has resigned after a series of racist tweets were unearthed, with him posting gems like “Normalize Indian hate” and “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” [CNBC]
Video of the Day:
- After we learned of the death of former KTVU anchor Dennis Richmond Wednesday, KTVU led last night's 6pm news broadcast with an absolutely epic, six-minute long homage to Richmond and his career, featuring remarks from Willie Brown and legendary civil rights attorney John Burris, and also with bits from Richmond’s riveting on-air farewell address from May 2008.
Image: @1020_pm via Twitter