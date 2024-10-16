As sexual assault accusations pile up against the now-jailed Sean “Diddy” Combs, the newest of these comes from a woman who says Combs raped her in Orinda in March 2018.

Note: This post contains graphic, detailed accusations of sexual assault and rape.

Now-disgraced and jailed pop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs is in federal custody on sex trafficking and a host of other charges, and there are nearly two dozen additional civil lawsuits against Combs and his associates from victims of his myriad alleged assaults. And the latest of these lawsuits, filed Monday in SF’s District Court for the Northern District of California, stems from an alleged 2018 gang rape that took place in the Contra Costa suburb of Orinda, according to KTVU.

KTVU has posted the civil lawsuit online, and it is very difficult to read. The lawsuit was first reported by TMZ, with a perhaps ill-advised headline.

But the victim has chosen to make her name public. The lawsuit says Ashley Parham met Shane Pearce of Orinda at a bar in February 2018. Pearce apparently knew Combs, and started Facetiming with him that evening. Parham was unimpressed, saying out loud that Combs had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."

Combs was not happy about this. The lawsuit says that when Parham and Pearce were at Pearce’s Orinda home the night of March 23, 2018, Combs stormed in with an entourage and “entered the home in a ‘ready to party’ manner.” Combs allegedly threatened violence against Parham for the Tupac remark, and told her he could ship her "anywhere in the world and she would never see her family or anyone else she knew ever again."

At that point, per the suit, Combs and Pearce forcibly removed Parham’s clothes, and Combs sprayed her with his famed baby oil. His bodyguard Kristina Khorram allegedly attempted to insert an IUD into Parham’s vagina.

The suit says that Combs grabbed a TV remote and "violently inserted it" into Parham. After that, the suit says “Diddy then instructed defendant Shane to put a pillow over [Parham’s] head because he didn’t want to see her face or hear her cries and instructed Defendant Shane to anally rape her.” Combs allegedly did the same, and recorded parts of the incident.

While Parham says she had been drugged, she recovered to the point of being able to gather her clothes and walk, and confronted Combs and the entourage outside with a knife. Combs insisted the sex was consensual and accused Parham of being a sex worker. The argument escalated to where a neighbor checked in on the ruckus. Combs allegedly pulled a gun, and Parham says she ran to a neighbor’s house where that neighbor called the police.

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy arrived, though Parham says in the suit that “The Sheriff did not offer to take Plaintiff home, nor did he call for emergency services including an ambulance, nor any offer to take Plaintiff to the hospital, nor any offer to help Plaintiff recover her clothes or effects from Defendant Shane’s residence.”

According to a NewsNation report on KRON4, Parham says she also made statements to the Walnut Creek and Orinda police departments, but did not name Combs, fearing she would not be believed.

Combs remains in federal custody on criminal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s pleaded not guilty. There are no criminal charges filed in relation to the Orinda incident.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)