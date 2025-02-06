The 2023 murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco, a story very familiar to readers of SFist by now but maybe not to the rest of the country, will be featured in Friday's episode of Dateline on NBC.

NBC's teaser for the February 7 episode of Dateline keeps it cagey about who was ultimately to blame for the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee, but it's not like there can be any spoilers here. Nima Momeni, a fellow tech entrepreneur who was less successful than Lee, and who had just met him earlier in the day, was convicted of Lee's murder in December after a two-month trial.

It will be interesting to see how much of the sordid cocaine-and-whipits-and-GHB story they tell on Dateline, or if they show the tweet from Elon Musk where he jumped to the conclusion that Lee was randomly stabbed by a street criminal. But from the looks of the teaser, it appears they may have some video footage from the night of the murder that was previously unseen by the general public.

Lee died on the operating table on April 4, 2023, after being stabbed twice in the chest. One of the wounds punctured Lee's heart.

The murder weapon was determined to be a kitchen paring knife taken from a set in Momeni's sister's kitchen. And though that would suggest premeditation, the jury did not find Momeni guilty of first-degree murder, and settled on a charge of second-degree murder — likely because it was never clear that Momeni intended to kill Lee so much as he probably wanted to harm and scare him.

Momeni's legal team has vowed to appeal the conviction, and he has not yet been sentenced.

The Dateline coverage includes interviews with Lee's ex-wife Krista Lee — who talks about receiving multiple middle-of-the-night phone calls from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital — and his brother Tim "Oliver" Lee, both of whom spoke frequently with reporters outside the courtroom last fall.

The Lee family has vowed to pursue a civil claim against Momeni and his family, claiming that they conspired to cover up the murder.

