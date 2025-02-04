- You think it's been raining pretty hard this morning so far, but it is actually supposed to pick up this afternoon and get heavier, particularly in San Francisco. The heaviest bands of rains are still to come, with rain falling at up to an inch per hour potentially, which will likely creat urban flooding. [Chronicle]
- The commute Tuesday morning was gnarly, and crashes were reported on the Richmond Bridge, along Interstate 580, and on Highway 24 in Orinda. [KTVU]
- San Francisco is under a Flood Advisory as of 9:45 am today, and motorists are being warned not to drive into standing water. [NWSBayArea/X]
- A weak tornado could possibly take shape somewhere — or, at least, the meteorologists are saying it can't be ruled out, given the winds. [Chronicle]
- The Russian River may hit flood stage this evening, and in Venado, just west of Healdsburg, 5.65 inches of rain has already fallen in 24 hours as of this morning. [Chronicle]
- State Farm, California's largest home insurer, is seeking an emergency rate hike of 22% in order to help offset the massive costs it is facing in paying out claims from the Los Angeles wildfires. [NBC Bay Area]
- New San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen is getting sworn in this morning. [SFGov.TV]
- A significant COVID outbreak has hit a residential complex for seniors, the Tamalpais Marin in Greenbrae, which has 260 units, and 57 residents have tested positive so far. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Kevin Mueller