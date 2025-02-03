- One person is dead and three are hospitalized following an early morning house fire in Berkeley. The fire broke out around 4:30 am on the 1000 block of Cedar Street, and fire crews had to break a window to extricate the residents inside. [East Bay Times]
- Westline Drive in Daly City, which is situated on top of the San Andreas Fault and has seen houses red-tagged and demolished due to the instability and erosion, continues to face a situation of "managed retreat." Winter storms renew concerns about how well the remaining homes can withstand significant weather events. [KPIX]
- Eight suspects were detained in a retail theft sting last week at an Ingleside District business that has been a frequent target of their alleged thefts. The SFPD had planned the sting, and cited and released all eight individuals at the scene. [KRON4]
- A San Francisco man who has not been identified publicly has expressed frustration with the SFPD over the fact that an assailant who allegedly left him seriously injured in an attack on January 18 in the Mission District was known to police and has offended before. [KTVU]
- Richmond police say they interrupted a sexual assault on a juvenile in progress last week, having been alerted to the situation by someone nearby, and when they knocked on the suspect's door he came to the door wearing only a towel. [KPIX]
- Power has been restored at a Vallejo school where copper wire thieves vandalized the place a week ago, ripped out wires, and left thousands of dollars of damage to the electrical system to be fixed. [KRON4]
- President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have agreed to a pause on Trump's promised tariffs for 30 days, with Mexico promising to safeguard the border with the US with 10,000 national guard troops. [KTVU]
- Among the Bay Area folk who won Grammy Awards on Sunday were pop star and drummer Sheila E., who won Best Global Music Performance for the song “Bemba Colorá”; Berkeley singer and guitarist Taj Mahal, who won won Best Traditional Blues Album for Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa; and Kendrick Lamar's San Francisco-based mastering engineer Nicolas de Porcel, founder of the studio Million Dollar Snare. [KQED]
