San Francisco drivers were being told to avoid Lombard Street in the area of Gough Street due to a sinkhole that has formed, amid Tuesday morning's rain.

The sinkhole was estimated at around four feet by five feet, and the San Francisco Fire Department was warning drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

AVOID AREA—TRAFFIC DELAYS



A sinkhole estimated to be 5 feet by 4 feet has developed at the intersection of Lombard and Gough Street.



It's not clear which lanes the sinkhole is affecting, and we are still waiting on photos or video from the scene.

Lombard Street is a busy connector corridor on the 101 freeway route between Van Ness Avenue and the Golden Gate Bridge, and this sinkhole is just two blocks from the intersection with Van Ness.

San Francisco is expected to get significant rainfall Tuesday afternoon, with heavy downpours at times, and repairs to this sinkhole may not be quick.

This is a developing story.

