Protests are taking place throughout the Bay Area on Monday, including a rally at Oakland’s Fruitvale Plaza, in response to the president's recent crackdowns and aggressive deportation policies targeting workers in San Jose and San Francisco.

Many families and workers are staying home and local businesses are closing in support of the “Day Without Immigrants” call to action.

Tomorrow's events follow nationwide backlash against ICE raids, with thousands rallying in Los Angeles and hundreds demonstrating in Concord this afternoon and U.C. Berkeley on Wednesday.

Launched in 2006, “A Day Without Immigrants” has drawn nationwide participation, peaking in 2017 after Trump’s attempted Muslim travel ban.

Image: Demonstrators March In National Day Of Action On Immigrant Rights, University of California Berkeley, April, 2006; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images