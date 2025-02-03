- One person is dead in a large warehouse fire that broke out this morning around 6 am in East Oakland, not far from the Oakland Airport. The fire grew to two alarms, and was burning on Russet Street at 109th Avenue, just north of the San Leandro border; the circumstances of the death have not been shared. [KRON4 / KTVU]
- A woman injured herself in an accidental shooting Sunday near SF's Mint Hill. The shooting occurred when the woman discharged a weapon she did not know was loaded, police say, and the incident occurred at 243 Clinton Park; the woman was reportedly in critical condition. [Chronicle / KPIX]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an order similar to one he issued two years ago, calling for more water to be diverted and stored in San Joaquin Valley reservoirs for use by Central Valley farmers and towns, something that concerns environmental groups. [CalMatters]
- An off-duty sheriff's deputy from Marin County shot two dogs that were reportedly attacking people in Suisun City Saturday morning, killing one of them. [KPIX]
- The staffing level at the SFPD is at a historic low as the department has struggled to get recruits, but SF's crime rate is also at a historic low. [Mission Local]
- Elon Musk and his DOGE team appear set to entirely shut down USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development, which administers humanitarian aid in about 100 countries, with Musk calling it a "criminal organization" and Trump saying it is full of "radical lunatics." [KPIX]
- Beyoncé finally won Album of the Year at the Grammys! [Associated Press]
Photo via Oakland Fire Department