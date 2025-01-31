- An atmospheric river-fueled storm that was forecast to only hit the North Bay is now bringing rain to San Francisco this weekend. The rain should be increasing steadily in the city through the afternoon, and we're now forecast to get a significant amount, 2.4 inches, by Sunday. [Chronicle]
- Even with today's rain, this is still likely to be in the top 10 of driest Januarys on record in SF. [NWSBayArea/X]
- Around 200 students at UC Berkeley gathered Thursday to protest Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants. [Berkeleyside]
- A bunch of dirt has been poured over the last two weeks to fill in the water-filled pit at 360 Fifth Street, an abandoned development site that had become a breeding ground for mosquitos and sat derelict for nearly a decade. [Chronicle]
- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered San Francisco to rehire two former city employees who were fired for refusing to be vaccinated due to their religious beliefs. [KTVU]
- San Francisco and San Jose remain in the top five most expensive cities in which to rent an apartment, but New York is number one. [KRON4]
- The Waterfront Hotel at Oakland's Jack London Square is closing, effective today, after operating for 35 years — and a nonprofit, Love Not Blood, run by Oscar Grant's aunt, claims the hotel owes the group $40,000 over a canceled 10th anniversary event they had planned. [KTVU]
- A number of senior officials at the FBI are being asked to resign or retire ahead of the confirmation of new FBI director nominee Kash Patel, whose confirmation is not guaranteed. [KPIX]