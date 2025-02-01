The rumors are true — famed pho restaurant, Turtle Tower, is expected to reopen in the Financial District in mid-February after previously closing all of its locations in the fall of 2023.

As KTVU reports, the new spot, located at 220 California Street in the former Barbacco space, will feature an elevated experience to match the iconic downtown location, featuring new murals and photos memorializing the restaurant’s legacy.

Devotees can expect the classic pho recipe to remain unchanged, as well as new menu items featuring Hanoi street food.

Owner Steven Thang Pham and his family, along with managing partners Hilwin Wong and Ghanadan, are betting on downtown’s recovery and hope to attract customers who were hesitant to visit their Tenderloin and SoMa locations.

Image: Pho Tai at the Larkin Street location; Gary Stevens/Flickr