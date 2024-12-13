Magnolia Brewing has reopened under its new ownership in the Haight, Turtle Tower might be making a comeback downtown, and the owner of The Kon-Tiki in Oakland has some choice words for haters and city leaders as the bar closes.

Magnolia Brewing in the Upper Haight has reopened under its new owners after a three-month closure. As Tablehopper reports, brewing has restarted in the basement, and house favorites like Kalifornia Kolsch and Proving Ground IPA will be on tap in January. The new owners are local bar owner Kevin Kynoch, 21st Amendment Brewing alum Brandon Phillips, and former Magnolia manager Brian Reccow, who bought the brewery after New Belgium put it up for sale earlier this year. The pub food menu got some upgrades, including a double smashburger and a tinned fish board, and there is now an expanded cocktail selection.

Vietnamese favorite Turtle Tower may be making a comeback downtown, one year after closing their final location in SoMa. The SF Business Times caught a liquor license application going in for Turtle Tower Bistro at 220 California Street, aka the former Barbacco. But rather than anyone from the Pham family who owned the original businesses, the name on the application is Arash Ghanadan, a partner in Madarae, Dahlia, and Novela. It's unclear if the Phams are involved, but it seems highly likely.

In case you missed it, China Live could be eying a relocation downtown. Owner George Chen, apparently still in a longstanding dispute over rent with the landlord of the Chinatown building, is looking for a new space, as the Chronicle reported.

Divisadero crêperie La Sarrasine has pivoted to become Bistro La Chaumiere (607 Divisadero). As Tablehopper tells us, the savory buckwheat crepe galettes remain on the menu, but dinner items now include a burger, bouillabaisse, branzino, steak frites, and duck confit with French lentils.

In sadder bistro news, a longtime downtown French spot, Mathilde, is closing after New Year's Eve. The restaurant operated under the name Le Charm from 1994 to 2016, and changed names when Mathilde Gravel joined the partnership. As the Chronicle reports, the owners say business was a little irregular this year, but they are primarily closing to pursue other projects. Co-owner Lina Yew and her chef husband Thierry Clement still own L'Ardoise Bistro in Duboce Triangle.

We learned yesterday that downtown Oakland tiki bar The Kon-Tiki is closing after seven years in business, and this morning owner Christ Aivaliotis took to Instagram to rant about the difficulties of doing business in Oakland "(or probably in any depressed major metropolitan downtown)." He says, "It has been an awful, unforgiving job running this place in this town," he complains of the "leeches this industry has produced pulling every cent they can out of us for 'services' and fees." He says the main reason for closing is "because we have just been Super Fucking Slow," and he adds, of the bar industry, "don’t do this unless you are already rich."

Aivaliotis concluded, apparently talking to city bureaucrats, cops, thieves, shitty Yelpers, and those aforementioned leeches, with the words, "WE'LL SEE YOU IN HELL!"