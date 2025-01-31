When three deplorable teens stole a scooter the day after Christmas, a father confronted them, and they shot and killed him. Now Oakland Police have arrested an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old for their involvement.

Earlier this month, we reported on one of the most heartbreaking GoFundMe campaigns you will ever read. “Hello, I’m Dylan. I’m a 14-year-old boy who’s in 9th grade,” the author says, going on to describe a situation where three teens stole his scooter the day after Christmas. Dylan’s father, 48-year-old Ponciano “Chano” Tule Bernal, then confronted the three scooter thieves, who pulled out a gun and shot the father dead.

“My dad was shot in his heart and didn’t survive,” the young Dylan continues. “I saw my dad fall to the ground in front of our house, choking on his own blood, and he died in seconds. I hope you guys can help me and my family and show support.”

Oakland Police announced they arrested a 15-year-old for the crime in January, and the Bay Area News Group identifies that 15-year-old by name, but we'll decline to do so here for now as he is a juvenile who has not been convicted of a crime. The other two youths remained at large.

Now KPIX reports that the two other juveniles have been arrested. One is a 13-year-old who’s been charged with robbery, the other is an 11-year-old who has not been criminally charged. California law prohibits the criminal charging children under 12 years old in most cases.

All three of the young suspects reportedly lived near the 11th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard location where the shooting happened.

The Bay Area News Group asked the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for a statement on the prosecutions, but that office said it “does not comment on cases involving juveniles.”

