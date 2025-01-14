A 15-year-old East Oakland teen allegedly shot and killed a father who confronted him for stealing his son’s scooter on the day after Christmas, and Oakland Police arrested and charged that 15-year-old on Monday.

We have featured some incredibly heartbreaking GoFundMe campaign causes over the years. But we have never covered a GoFundMe appeal written by a ninth grader, who has just watched his father get shot point blank in the chest and killed.

“Hello, I’m Dylan. I’m a 14-year-old boy who’s in 9th grade,” this particular GoFundMe says, describing a situation where three teens stole his scooter on December 26. As SFGate notes, Dylan’s father, 48-year-old Ponciano “Chano” Tule Bernal, confronted the three scooter thieves, and one of them pulled a gun on him. “My dad was shot in his heart and didn’t survive. I saw my dad fall to the ground in front of our house, choking on his own blood, and he died in seconds. I hope you guys can help me and my family and show support.”

Now Oakland Police say they've arrested a suspect. And as KTVU reports, the suspected killer is only 15 years old.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) has arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the homicide of Ponciano ‘Chano’ Tule Bernal, which occurred on December 26, 2024, in the 1100 block of Foothill Boulevard,” the department said in a Monday Facebook post. “The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the juvenile for their involvement in the crime.”

According to the Bay Area News Group, the 15-year-old is being charged with murder, and robbery because of the scooter theft. Being a minor, sentencing would be much lighter, though the young man could still be looking at a ten-year prison sentence.

The two other suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-382, or the OPD tip line at (510) 238-7950. If you have videos or photos that could assist in the investigation, you are asked to send them to [email protected].

