A man dressed in business attire pulled up to a corner in Haight Street on Monday evening and was seen hurling eggs in the direction of a sleeping homeless man on the sidewalk.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Monday, and the SFPD said they were alerted to an incident of "battery" in the area of Cole and Haight streets. As seen in a video posted on Reddit, the man, wearing a sport coat, dress slacks, and nice shoes, opened the hatchback of his car and began hurling eggs at the side of a building and toward a homeless man who was sleeping there under a blanket.

Bystanders can be seen and heard yelling "Stop it!" and several of them then restrain him, to prevent him from throwing more eggs. One woman can be heard screaming "Get the fuck out of here!" and "You're fucking disgusting!"

👀HaightActivities: A few nights ago in Haight-Ashbury, a man was caught throwing eggs at a homeless individual and a Black art mural. The act has sparked concern among locals, raising questions about respect and safety in the area. No word yet on any police response. pic.twitter.com/yxOcDZxCi3 — Tenderloinactivities🔞 (@TL2ACTIVE) January 29, 2025



The man, who appears highly agitated, claims on the video that the sleeping man had assaulted him earlier in the day.

As KTVU reports, the egg-throwing man has been identified by police as Aaron Dawson, and he has declined to comment about the incident.

The homeless man reportedly declined to press charges.

The Reddit post, and subsequent comments from other postings on Xitter, predictably and facetiously point out the outrageousness of doing this "in this economy" with the price of eggs currently so high. As one poster writes, "Man hurls $7,300 worth of eggs at random people in San Francisco."

The incident, and the outpouring of public shaming, is reminiscent of a video that went viral almost exactly two years ago, in which a downtown gallery owner was seen spraying a hose at a mentally ill homeless woman. He was later charged with misdemeanor battery, and after multiple apologies, he agreed to perform 35 hours of community service to have the charges dropped.