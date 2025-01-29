Local:
- OpenAI is accusing Chinese company DeepSeek of improperly harvesting data from its AI models to create the R1 model it released last week. The tech world was floored by how quickly and cheaply DeepSeek appeared to have built their model, but OpenAI says it appears that they may have used data generated by OpenAI technologies to teach their own systems. [New York Times]
- A San Mateo man has filed suit against Amazon claiming that the company was clandestinely tracking its customers through its Amazon Ads SDK code in other developers' apps. The company allegedly collected data on customers' habits, places they frequented, and more. [KRON4]
- Now Meta is literally paying Trump, to the tune of $25 million, to settle a lawsuit he brought against the company after he was banned from the Facebook platform in the wake of January 6th. [KPIX]
- The brother of beloved local rapper Too Short, 61-year-old Wayne Shaw, was fatally shot this morning in East Oakland, on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue. [KTVU]
National:
- RFK, Jr. was generally grilled at his Senate confirmation hearing today, but he got in a particularly heated exchange with Sentator Elizabeth Warren. Warren suggested that RFK would be able to leverage his cabinet position to personally profit from lawsuits against drug companies. [CNN]
- Union leaders representing government workers are pushing back on Trump's/Musk's efforts to purge federal employees. "Purging the federal government of dedicated career civil servants will have vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for the Americans who depend on a functioning federal government," says the American Federation of Government employees. [NBC Bay Area]
- Not long after New York Mayor Eric Adams went to meet with Trump, the Justice Department is apparently discussing dropping the case against him. [New York Times]
Video:
- Senator Bernie Sanders used the opportunity at the confirmation hearing of RFK, Jr. to try to get him to commit to the idea that healthcare is a human right.
Photo: Solen Feyissa