- Authorities don't believe there were any survivors of a mid-air collision Wednesday night between a small jet and a military helicopter in Washington, DC, next to Reagan International Airport. US Figure Skating has confirmed that "several members of our skating community" were aboard the plane. [KTVU]
- Freshman Congresswoman Lateefah Simon was back in the Bay Area this week for a working trip, and spent Wednesday meeting with local organization that were going to be ptentially impacted by Trump's federal funding freeze, which was shut down by a judge before it could take effect on Tuesday. [KPIX]
- Police in Napa are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who may have been abducted by his mother, 26-year-old Antonia Rafael-Vazquez. [KRON4]
- Plaques honoring BB King, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James among others were ripped out of the sidewalk and stolen from Oakland's Blues Walk of Fame sometime this week, causing around $150,000 in damage. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland Zoo has rescued a new trio of orphaned mountain lion cubs out of San Mateo County. [NBC Bay Area]
- KPIX checks in on the artists working on the finishing touches for floats in this year's Chinese New Year Parade.
- Another thing the Trump administration wants to "review" is federal resettlement programs for refugees, and one Afghan refugee who was just resettled in Concord worries about what will happen if funds are frozen. [KTVU]
Photo via Oakland Zoo