Local:

Sheng Thao’s former chief of staff Renia Webb gave another interview saying she tried to blow the whistle about Thao’s alleged bribe-taking years ago, but argues that some Oakland city council members dismissed her concerns, and even told her she had mental health issues. Webb claims that she protested to Thao about the bribes, and says “That's when [Thao] told me, 'Oh, you're going to be making close to $200,000. Let's set up our families for life,' and I was like, 'No thank you.’” [ NBC Bay Area ]

Webb claims that she protested to Thao about the bribes, and says “That's when [Thao] told me, 'Oh, you're going to be making close to $200,000. Let's set up our families for life,' and I was like, 'No thank you.’” State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a new bill that would allow insurers and policyholders to sue Big Oil for climate change disasters. “Californians are paying a devastating price for the climate crisis, as escalating disasters destroy entire communities and drive insurance costs through the roof,” Wiener said in a statement introducing the bill. “By forcing the fossil fuel companies driving the climate crisis to pay their fair share, we can help stabilize our insurance market and make the victims of climate disasters whole.” [ Chronicle ]

“Californians are paying a devastating price for the climate crisis, as escalating disasters destroy entire communities and drive insurance costs through the roof,” Wiener said in a statement introducing the bill. “By forcing the fossil fuel companies driving the climate crisis to pay their fair share, we can help stabilize our insurance market and make the victims of climate disasters whole.” Your Golden State Warriors will be retiring Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey, as he’s the first of the “Core Four” players to retire who was part of all four NBA championships of the recent modern era. The ceremony to retire his jersey will be before the Sunday, February 23 home game against the Dallas Mavericks, as Klay Thomspon will be there. [ESPN]

National:

Google has bent over and grabbed their heels for Donald Trump again, agreeing to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” which is basically political correctness except to appease Trump, though the change will only be visible to US users. [ CNN ]

As we noted in our report today about Trump’s federal funding freeze, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order, though the halt only remains in effect until this Monday, and we’ll see what happens then. [ Associated Press ]

Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters announced he’s retiring, setting off a battle for his seat that could include former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and… former NFL coach Tony Dungy? [Axios]

Video of the Day:

Okay, this is six-and-a-half minutes long, but Caroline Kennedy read the letter she sent to senators about why they shouldn’t confirm her cousin RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, saying the job is “an enormous responsibility, and one that Bobby is unqualified to fill," plus adding, "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator." Oh, and she brought up his old drug addiction issues.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary



This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions



I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025



Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Andre Iguodala #9, Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23, and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors pose with their championship rings in front of a championship banner during a ceremony prior to the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)