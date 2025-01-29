- RFK Jr. is facing questions from senators today in his confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, and a few Republicans had better stand up and not let this happen. Senators were asking this morning about a measles outbreak Samoa that RFK was blamed for having a role in. [KPIX]
- There were major delays on BART Wednesday morning due to an earlier equipment problem between Bay Fair and Union City stations. [KRON4]
- Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman who was found dead on a sidewalk in Santa Rosa's Roseland neighborhood on Monday. [KPIX]
- A Santa Rosa man, 38-year-old Cody Molica, has confessed to police that he fatally shot his 80-year-old father Saturday while his mother was present. [KRON4]
- The Transamerica Pyramid has just scored a big new tenant in global law firm Morgan Lewis, which is reportedly close to signing a deal to take seven floors of the building, or 130,000 square feet, moving from its longtime home at One Market Plaza on the Embarcadero. [Chronicle]
- An email that went out to federal employees giving them an ultimatum about returning to the office full time or resigning with some paid severence time had the same subject line as one that Elon Musk sent to Twitter employees when he took over the company, "Fork in the Road." [CNN]
- Musk has joined in on a Trump lie about Biden being at fault for the two US astronauts who have been stranded on the International Space Station since last summer due to their Starliner shuttle's failures, who have known since September that they were sticking around until February so that a SpaceX crew with two extra seats on their craft could complete their stay there. [KPIX]