The new San Francisco speed monitoring cameras have been in the works for about a year and a half, and they’re supposedly going to finally arrive in March, with a billboard and online ad campaign going live now to announce their arrival.

We learned back in October 2023 that San Francisco was going to get a few dozen speed cameras to track and cite motorists who are speeding in high-crash areas and school zones. An entire year later, we did not hear much more about them, until an announcement that they were coming in February 2025. And it seems SF Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the stretch run now, as the Chronicle has the updated news that the speed cameras are coming in March 2025, with a public awareness campaign already starting up to announce their arrival.

Unlike with those SFPD automated license plate readers, SFMTA is being very public about where every one of these cameras will be located, and they’ve created the map above to detail these locations. While the agency describes them as “operating at up to 33 locations across the city,” it’s actually a network of more than 50 cameras. Some locations will have multiple cameras, based on whether the location has a one-way or two-way street, or if multiple camers are merited on the same street.

They so badly want you to know these speed cameras are coming that they’re putting the above ad up on billboards and bus shelters all over town. According to the Chronicle, the billboards went up today “at intersections in Chinatown, North Beach, the Mission, the Richmond and the Bayview.” SFMTA has apparently also bought some Youtube pre-roll ads that will show the claymation video below by local artist Ahmad Walker.

The cameras will apparently assess vehicles’ speeds, and snap a photo of the license plate of the car going 11 miles or more above the speed limit. The camera operators Verra Mobility will then send the photo to the California DMV to issue citations.

“We don’t want this to take anyone by surprise,” SFMTA’s Speed Safety Camera Program manager Shannon Hake told the Chronicle. “We want people to know exactly where these cameras are.”

“It would be great if we didn’t have to issue any tickets,” she added. “What we really want is that behavior change.”

There will be only warnings and no fines for the first two months of the speed-camera program. After that, fines will be issued, and their size will depend on how many miles per hour the driver has exceeded the speed limit.

Image: SFMTA via Youtube