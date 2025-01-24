Local:
- A’s single-game tickets at Sutter Park in West Sacramento go on sale January 31st — season tickets were reportedly sold out earlier this month. There will also be a series of giveaways that will be distributed throughout the season, including bobbleheads of players Brent Rooker, Mason Miller, and Lawerence Butler. [CBS News]
- Apple has enlisted veteran executive Kim Vorrath to revamp its AI efforts as the company works to catch up with rivals in the AI race. The revamp will include overhauling Siri, which has long been criticized for poor understanding and execution, and addressing issues with inaccurate AI-generated news recaps. [Yahoo Finance]
- Meta announced plans to invest up to $65 billion in AI infrastructure in 2025, including a 2-gigawatt data center and increased hiring for AI roles. The move positions Meta to compete with rivals like OpenAI and follows Trump’s $500 billion Stargate initiative. [Reuters]
- Dontay Williams, of Oakland, was sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murders of his ex-girlfriend, Milan Ardoin, who was pregnant, and her mother, Valinda Rose Scott, in Antioch after a toxic breakup. The defense team argued that Williams suffered from childhood trauma. [East Bay Times]
- The woman who was accused of attacking a Muni passenger with a glass bottle and assaulting a second passenger was arraigned on multiple charges on Thursday, including a hate crime. [CBS News]
National:
- Virginia-based company Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments (SAFE) plans to launch a “luxury” doomsday complex, which will house 625 people, in 2026. [Newsweek]
- A growing number of U.S. cities and local governments are indicating they won’t cooperate with the Trump administration’s massive migrant deportation effort, with some vowing to oppose it through lawsuits and other measures. [KQED]
- Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their highly anticipated public appearance at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, coinciding with Lunar New Year celebrations and a relaunch of the panda cam. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
- Delightful duo, Siegfried & Joy, always manages to get a hearty laugh out of this unflappably stoic writer. Have a magical weekend, Everyone! Be sure to come back tomorrow. It’s glad to be back at SFist — thirteen years later!
Image: Leanne Maxwell, SFist