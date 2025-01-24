The third and final batch of Noise Pop acts was just announced for next month’s festival, and it features St. Vincent and Death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service frontman Benjamin Gibbard, both playing separate nights at the Grace Cathedral.

If you’re gearing up to have your winter blues cured by the music festival Noise Pop (February 20 - March 2), you probably knew there was already a pretty good line-up in the pipeline for this year, including Soccer Mommy, Mercury Rev, Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets, and the Reverend Horton Heat. But Noise Pop has just popped off another batch of announced performers, and they include St. Vincent and Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, who blew us away at Outside Lands this year.

JUST ANNOUNCED — Our 3rd Phase Noise Pop Festival lineup is here! 🤯Featuring new additions St. Vincent, Benjamin Gibbard, Earl Sweatshirt & more!⁠



⏰ Individual tix for go on sale Friday, 1/24 at 10am

🎟️ Phase 3 GA + Super Fan Badges are on sale now at https://t.co/mFBc66RvnS pic.twitter.com/1LD2jXhZQ9 — Noise Pop (@noisepop) January 23, 2025



Both new big headliners will be playing at Grace Cathedral, with the St. Vincent show on Sunday, February 23 (it’s already showing as sold out), and the Benjamin Gibbard show on Tuesday, February 25 (tickets currently on sale).

The new announcement also includes Earl Sweatshirt on February 26 at the Great American Music Hall, and a now-timely David Lynch Tribute by the Red Room Orchestra, also at the GAMH.

A few other standouts that were already on the bill, but perhaps you could use a reminder, are Fantastic Negrito in a February 14 pre-festival set at the 4 Star Theater, the Flamin’ Groovies also at the 4 Star on February 22, and American Football doing a 25th anniversary tribute to FKA Twigs’ LP1 at the Great American Music Hall on March 1.

You can find the full Noise Pop 2024 schedule and lineup here.

Related: Go Do This Thing: Ben Gibbard At Davies Symphony Hall [SFist]

Image: (Left) Justin Higuchi (Right) Andy Witchger via Wikimedia Commons