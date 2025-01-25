- CostCo takes a firm stand in support of diversity, equity and inclusion programs amidst pressure from Washington-based conservative think tank, the National Center for Public Policy Research. The company’s board of directors voted unanimously to persuade shareholders to reject a motion proposed by the think tank, which argues that Costco's DEI initiatives hold "litigation, reputational and financial risks to the company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders." [ABC7]
- Muni Funding Working Group is holding a series of public meetings to address SFMTA's impending budget crisis, the next of which is next Friday, January 31st. The agency expects the deficit to reach $320M by July 2026 if solutions aren't found. [KRON4, SFGOV]
- The Half Moon Bay community held a large vigil on Thursday honoring the seven farmworkers who were killed in a mass shooting two years ago. The vigil was hosted by nonprofit, ALAS, which facilitates services for farmworkers and their families. [KTVU]
- Over 2,000 cannabis plants were seized from three illegal growhouses in Fairfield on January 9th, which makes for a total of eleven illegal growhouse shutdowns in the past six months. These operations pose significant health risks to the community. [KRON4, CACI]
- Contra Costa County libraries have turned Black Children’s Book Week into a whole month, which kicks off in February. [East Bay Times]
- Bundle up! A Bay Area-wide Freeze Watch goes into effect tonight at 11 p.m. and ends on Tuesday at 10 a.m. [KRON4]
- Here’s a great breakdown of the Fourteenth Amendment and what birthright citizenship really means. [KQED]
Image: Lolita meet-up; Leanne Maxwell/SFist