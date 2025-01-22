- The man and boy who died from drowning near Half Moon Bay on Sunday have been identified as a father and son. They were 39-year-old Mukund Kalyanaraman Murali and 8-year-old Vihaan Mukund, both of Santa Clara. [KTVU]
- Three people and a small dog were rescued from an apartment complex that burned in a fire Tuesday evening in Campbell. The fire occurred in a two-story complex on the 300 block of Union Avenue, and it was first reported around 6:30 pm. One person was hospitalized with injuries. [KTVU]
- The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would allow immigration arrests at "sensitive" locations including schools, sending chills through undocumented families wondering whether to keep their children out of school. [Associated Press]
- Five people have been arrested in connection with a recent string of residential burglaries in Santa Rosa that primarily targeted the homes of Asian business owners. [KRON4]
- SF chefs are mourning the sudden loss of the Charles Phan, and celebrating the legacy of The Slanted Door among Bay Area restaurants. [Chronicle]
- Senators are learning some new allegations against Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth via a sworn affadavit from his sister-in-law Danielle Hegseth, who says that Hegseth's ex-wife feared for her safety and that Hegseth abused alcohol for many years. [KPIX]
- A Maine coon cat named Mittens was accidentally forced to take a round trip and a half between New Zealand and Australia when her carrier was overlooked in a cargo hold, and she took three flights in 24 hours. [Associated Press]
Photo: Christina Glebova