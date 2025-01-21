Local:

Paramedics described their response to the Sunday night’s multi-car crash in SoMa that left one person dead, and while seven others were injured, we’re learning that one has been discharged while another remains in serious condition. The conditions of the other victims are unknown. Meanwhile, the Tesla driver who is the suspect, 66-year-old Jia Lin Zheng, was booked while still hospitalized on charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony vandalism, reckless driving causing injury, and speeding. [ Chronicle ]

Bookstore chain Books Inc, the 174-year-old chain that describes themselves as "the oldest independently owned and operated bookstore in the western United States," has filed for bankruptcy. They're only closing the Berkeley store on Shattuck Avenue, while the three SF locations plus the SFO location will remain open. The chain had previously declared bankruptcy in 1995 and rebuilt. [ Berkeleyside ]

The slip-on shoe brand Vans closed their SF store in the Marina District on Saturday, and had apparently quietly closed their San Francisco Centre mall store back last February. But the Vans store in Stonestown Galleria is still up and running if you need your kicks. [SF Business Times]

National:

Popular movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse laid off 15 people in their corporate offices and an undisclosed number of theater workers nationwide, and Mission Local has the scoop that 15 employees are being laid off at Alamo’s Mission District theater. [ Mission Local ]

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) says Elon Musk “did not do those salutes” when questioned about Musk’s very obvious Nazi-like salutes Monday, during her confirmation hearing to become UN ambassador, claiming that Musk just “likes to cheer” for Trump. [ MSNBC ]

In what may be “good” news for LA wildfire victims, Trump has signaled that instead of withholding federal aid, he might demand a debt limit ceiling raise in return for the full disbursement of disaster relief. [Politico]

Video of the Day:

Watch Trump and his family squirm uncomfortably as the Episcopal Bishop of Washington Mariann Edgar Budde calls them out to their faces pretty explicitly from the pulpit, saying “have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away."

When your church calls you out for being a piece of shit. pic.twitter.com/P3TjlbIR86 — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) January 21, 2025

