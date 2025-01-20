A man and a boy, both of whom appear to have been swept out to sea by a rip current Sunday, both died after initially being rescued in the waters south of Half Moon Bay.

Tragic stories tend to accompany the winter months in the Bay Area when high surf, riptides, and sneaker waves catch beachgoers offguard.

This appears to be what happened to a 39-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy who required rescue near Cowell Ranch Beach in San Mateo County on Sunday afternoon, just after 3 pm.

As NBC Bay Area reports, Harbor Patrol lifeguards rescued the pair by boat and they were taken to Stanford Medical Center by air ambulance, but both ended up dying.

Firefighters say the boy was swept into the water by a rip current, and the man went in after him, as ABC 7 reports. Both ended up caught in the rip current.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family for this devastating loss," said a California State Parks spokesperson in a statement.

The victims' names have not yet been publicly released.

