Millions of Facebook and Instagram users were shocked to find that they were suddenly following Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Melania Trump, but the company insists it was just the normal switching of official accounts that happens for every presidential transition.

Over the last couple days since Donald Trump returned to office, many Facebook and Instagram users have complained that they suddenly find themselves following Donald Trump on those platforms. And can you blame them for thinking that this was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s latest capitulation to Trump? After all, those platforms’ parent company Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been kowtowing to Trump for months, he attended Trump's inauguration with a $1 million handout, and Meta just added the Trumper UFC president Dana White to its board of directors.

Some people also saw they were suddenly following JD Vance and Melania Trump. So it was reasonable to assume that the fix was in.

Insta just automatically made me follow trump?!?! That’s so fking weird pic.twitter.com/dTRrZnqKJC — Grandesubz☀️ (@grandesubz) January 21, 2025



Not so, says Meta. CNBC reports that these were automatic transitions to the official @POTUS, @VP and @FLOTUS accounts, neutral accounts that until Monday belonged to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Jill Biden.

New statement from Meta responding to the torrent of people complaining that their Facebook/Instagram accounts are auto-following Trump/Vance: pic.twitter.com/G6pi7uot3P — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 22, 2025



“People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts for the President, Vice President or First Lady,” Meta communication director. Andy Stone said on Threads. “Those accounts are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those Pages changes. This is the same procedure we followed during the last presidential transition.”

But a look at the comments on that Threads link show remarks like “Many users report having unfollowed and blocked those accounts, only to find they are following them again.” And others used saltier language to explain they did not believe Stone’s explanation.

Meta admits people are being forced to follow Donald Trump on Instagram https://t.co/fpzYwH3Uyz — The Independent (@Independent) January 22, 2025

“It may take some time for follow and unfollow requests to go through as these accounts change hands,” Stone said in his explanation.

So we’ll see how this shakes out, and whether people are still following Trump’s account even if they don’t want to. But keep in mind that this is a relatively new process for Facebook and Instagram, as this is only the fourth presidential transition since official accounts for these offices were established under Obama’s presidency. Oh, and Zuckerberg is laying a bunch of people off right now, so there may be other happy accidents that favor Trump.

Related: Meta Continues Its Trump Turn, Adds UFC President Dana White to Its Board of Directors [SFist]

Screenshot via Instagram