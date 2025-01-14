Fast on the heels of Meta's announcement that it is curtailing a significant subset of its social media operations — namely content moderation — the company says it is also going to trim its workforce by 5%.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted an internal memo to the company's Workplace platform Tuesday, announcing another upcoming round of layoffs. The company will be letting go of 5% of its workforce, or around 3,600 employees, all of whom will be informed by Feburary 10. Bloomberg was the first to report on the memo, and CNBC has subsequently picked up the story.

All those laid off will receive "generous" severence packages in line with previous layoff rounds, Zuck says.

Zuckerberg suggested that 2025 looks to be "an intense year" for Meta, and the company has decided it will be "exiting approximately 5% of our lowest performers," following some performance reviews.

That "lowest performers" gambit might be slightly disingenuous, as some reorganization likely had to be in the works when Meta made the major shift to de-prioritize content moderation and fact checking, and the policing of hate speech, homophobia, and transphobia, full stop. While some content moderation activity was infamously farmed out to third parties — where workers reported being traumatized by some of the more violently graphic content they saw — there are no doubt whole departments that won't be needed to be so heavily staffed at Meta if the company is no longer sorting through user content so stringently on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Also, all those employees who were reportedly openly talking on internal company forums about being ashamed to work for Meta following last week's news may want to watch their backs.

With around 72,000 worldwide employees according to a recent quarterly report, Meta could be laying off around 3,600, and it's not clear how many of those will be from the main headquarters in Menlo Park.

Meta previously laid off around 15,000 employees between late 2022 and early 2023, after massively staffing up in the early part of the pandemic, and seeing pushback from investors.

When Zuckerberg announced the changes to the company's content policies last week, he framed them as being about "prioritizing speech" and "reducing mistakes," when it comes to the removal of content that doesn't violate a policy. But, clearly, this is a broad effort to placate the incoming Trump administration and Republicans at large, many of whom have been gunning — alongside Democrats — to do more regulating in the social media sphere.

So, sorry to those "lowest performing" employees, it looks like Trump may be killing off your jobs.

The full internal memo, via CNBC, is below:

Meta is working on building some of the most important technologies of the world. AI, glasses as the next computing platform and the future of social media. This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams.

I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low performers faster. We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we’re going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle, with the intention of back filling these roles in 2025. We won’t manage out everyone who didn’t meet expectations for the last period if we’re optimistic about their future performance, and for those we do let go, we’ll provide generous severance in line with what we provided with previous cuts.

We’ll follow up with more guidance for managers ahead of calibrations. People who are impacted will be notified on February 10 or later for those outside the U.S.