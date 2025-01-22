Local:
- The Hughes Fire, which broke out this morning around 11 am about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, has grown to over 8,000 acres and led to major evacuations around Castaic and Santa Clarita. The fire started near Castaic Lake in the Angeles National Forest and expanded extremely rapidly through dry brush in the area. [Cal Fire]
- Sonoma State University announced today that it is eliminating at least eight academic degree programs as well as intercollegiate sports programs to address at $24 million budget gap. In addition to athletics, the school identified eight degree programs for elimination: art history, dance, economics, earth and environmental sciences, French, philosophy, theater arts, and women and gender studies. [Bay City News]
- Trump has issued what is *likely* an empty threat toward San Francisco officials and those in other sanctuary cities, saying the Justice Department will investigate and potentially prosecute any individuals impeding the work of ICE in his push toward mass deportations. [Chronicle]
- The Chronicle's food critics have updated the always curious Top 25 Restaurants list, which tends to be an even more random selection of Bay Area food than the Eater 38, and it only includes eight San Francisco restaurants. [Chronicle]
National:
- The new House of Representatives just sent their first bill to Trump's desk, the Laken Riley Act, named for a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was killed last year by an undocumented migrant from Venezuela. The bill, which requires detention and deportation for migrants who entered the country illegally if they are charged with certain crimes, passed with the support of 46 Democrats, 263 to 156. [New York Times]
- Senate Democrats are doing what they can to slow down the clown-car parade of confirmations for Trump's less-than-qualified cabinet nominees, and dear god are Republicans really going to stick together and confirm RFK?! [New York Times]
- Judges on the DC federal court circuit are expressing their anger and frustration with having to dismiss charges against January 6th defendants due to Trump's pardons, writing this into their rulings for the record. [New York Times]
Video:
- Some sage advice for straight men on the internet.
Top image: The Hughes Fire burns behind the skyline of Six Flags Magic Mountain on January 22, 2025 in Valencia, California. The wildfire is prompting mandatory evacuations just over two weeks after the Eaton and Palisades Fires caused widespread destruction across Los Angeles County. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)