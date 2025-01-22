A 1 am apartment fire Wednesday morning on the second floor of the former Hotel Diva has left four people displaced, though no one was injured.

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at an SRO at 440 Geary Street, near Union Square, and four people have been displaced, according to the Chronicle. The fire was at the former Hotel Diva, which is now an SRO known simply as the Diva that serves as supportive housing.

According to the Chronicle, firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 1 am, and had the fire under control by 1:22 am.

The fire apparently broke out on the second floor of the Diva, which has seven floors. Fire authorities have already ruled that the cause of the fire was accidental.

There were thankfully no injuries reported, though again, four residents were displaced from their units. Other residents at the facility were not displaced, though some have had to move to other vacant units in the building.

The Hotel Diva had been a traditional Union Square boutique hotel in the last decade, and was formerly known as the Hotel Somerton. Thanks to a $29.1 million state grant in October 2020, the City of San Francisco was able to purchase the facility and turn it into 121 units of supportive housing for the formerly homeless.

Related: Hotel Diva in San Francisco Will Become Supportive Housing for Homeless [SFist]

Image: Episcopal Community Services of SF