Local:
- The suspected driver of the Tesla believed to have caused the deadly multi-vehicle crash in SoMa Sunday evening has been identified. The man, who was booked into San Francisco County jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, speeding, and vandalism, has been ID'd as 66-year-old Jia Lin Zheng. [Chronicle]
- That fire at the Moss Landing lithium battery power storage facility that broke out four days ago is still smoldering, and emergency officials say they continue to just wait for it to burn out. [KRON4]
- The world-renowned, "most beautiful," oceanside Taco Bell in Pacifica has reopened after a two-week remodel. [KRON4]
National:
- Let chaos reign: Trump has, predictably, pardoned almost 1,600 January 6th defendants, in an attempt to rewrite the history of that day. For those already sentenced, he commuted those sentences as well. [CNN]
- Marco Rubio has been confirmed as Secretary of State, as the Republican-led Senate scrambles to please the king and get at least a couple of his cabinet nominees confirmed. [CNN]
- It's certainly not a great look for a man whose grandfather was an avowed antisemite and white supremacist, Elon Musk, to be making a Nazi salute on national television as he cheers on the Nazi-adjacent Donald Trump, but that is the reality we're living in. [New York Times]
- Trump signed an executive order today stalling enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days, even though it took effect on Sunday and he probably doesn't have the legal authority to do this. [New York Times]
- Melania Trump was holding two bibles next to him, but Trump failed to put a hand on them as he took the oath of office Monday, maybe by mistake? [Bay Area News Group]
- Billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy has bowed out of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), opting instead to run for governor of Ohio. [New York Times]
- In a moved celebrated by activists on the Left in the Bay Area and beyond, President Biden commuted the sentence of Native American rights activist Leonard Peltier, who is in ill health at age 80. [New York Times]
Video Palate Cleanser:
- As we continue to mourn the great David Lynch, who passed away last week, here's a nutty commercial he made for New York's Department of Sanitation in 1991. Warning: It features close-ups of rats.
Top photo: Sean Qiu