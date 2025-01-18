San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Tenderloin during Friday evening, according to reporting from KRON.

Officers responded to the stabbing at around 6:30 p.m., where they found one unidentified victim suffering from an injury caused by what police describe as an "edged weapon." The victim was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been arrested thus far, and an investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash