A weekend of protests in San Francisco, DC, and elsewhere in the country ahead of Donald Trump's second inauguration kicked off Saturday in the Mission District with a march through the neighborhood.

We who see democracy potentially crumbling before our eyes — or at least we who see the seeds of fascism being sown, one by one, while an embittered populace turns a blind eye — are pretty demoralized this go-round. And it will be interesting to see, once the shit starts really hitting the fan, whether people rise up and make noise in the way they did eight years ago, even though that didn't do a ton of good.

But 1,000 or more people gathered in the Mission District Saturday morning to kick off a weekend of national protest action against the incoming Trump administration and all their purported plans.

"Last time, the BART train was full," said Susan Weyl, speaking to Mission Local about the crowd she saw today heading to the Mission compared to the protests after the last Trump election in 2016.

"Things got diluted," Weyl tells the publication. "Over time we’ve just been worn down, and are just like 'What do we do?'"

Some People's March protesters with particularly colorful signs, Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo: Joe Kukura/SFist

Today's protest, part of a series of "People's March" events across the country, went from 24th Street down Mission Street and up 18th Street to Dolores Park. Mission Local estimated the crowd to be around 1,000, but it may well have been larger that by the time the group reached the park.

HAPPENING NOW: 1,000 people are marching through the Mission ahead of the inauguration, protesting Trump's second term.



"No human being is illegal," said City Attorney David Chiu in a march focused on immigration, climate change, & more.



via @junyao98 https://t.co/5FyApEw02M — Mission Local (@MLNow) January 18, 2025 Thousands of people took to the streets in SF today as part of the nationwide People’s March (formerly the Women’s March), ending with a rally at Dolores Park. pic.twitter.com/Lja0ffiCrD — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) January 18, 2025



A recently formed anti-trans organization called Women Are Real also gathered at Dolores Park today to protest the protesters, for some reason.

A People's March also happened in Washington, DC Saturday, but was a fraction of the size of the Women's March that happened ahead of Trump's last inauguration — the very cold weather in DC this weekend didn't help in attracting crowds. Still, around 50,000 protesters showed up.

Thousands are taking over the streets of D.C. for the People’s March against Trump, chanting ‘We will not go back.’



The message couldn’t be louder: no rewinds, no reruns, and absolutely no encore for the chaos. pic.twitter.com/LQ1K9jE5fo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 18, 2025



As the Chronicle reports, similar marches were happning around the Bay Area today in Alameda, Pacifica, Sonoma, Petaluma, Monterey, Marin County, and Mountain View.

Another, potentially larger "No to Trump" protest is happening Sunday in San Francisco, beginning with a rally in Civic Center and then extending to a march down Market Street. The rally is scheduled for 1 pm Sunday, with the march starting at 1:30 pm.

The SFMTA has put out an alert about this march, saying that the 1, 8, 12, 14, 14R, 15, 19, 21, 27, 30, 31, and 45 bus lines could experience "minor" delays due to the march.

As ABC News reports, more protest events are scheduled throughout the weekend in DC, though some plans have been adjusted due to the freezing weather.

Trump's inauguration has been moved indoors — which will deny him the ability to boast about the size of his crowd — but there will still likely be protests outside.

Anticipating this, per ABC News, thirty miles of anti-scale fencing is being put up around the Capital, the most ever used for a National Security Special Event. In addition, police officers will be posted on rooftops, drones will be deployed, and tactical teams will be in place to thwart any shenanigans.

4,000 law enforcement officers from around the country and 7,800 National Guard members and airmen are expected to be on hand in DC to maintain safety at Monday's events.

Top image: Photo by Joe Kukura/SFist