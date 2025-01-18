- In 2019, a Stanford-based climate researcher identified two East Bay communities, Orinda and Moraga, as having similar fire risk to Pacific Palisades. Since then, more than a third of home insurance policies in the area have been dropped by providers. [Chronicle]
- Over 1100 inmates have been conscripted to help battle the ongoing fires in LA, earning as little as $29.80 per day. [KRON]
- Sources close to the Trump administration indicate that they plan on undertaking large-scale immigration raids in Chicago, which will begin the day after his inauguration. [New York Times]
- The Justice Department has announced a lawsuit against Walgreens, alleging that the company knowingly filed millions of illegal opioid prescriptions since 2012. [Washington Post]
- After a lengthy two-year negotiation process, a union representing Alcatraz ferry workers has finally reached a tentative agreement that would raise their wages to the local industry standard. [Mission Local]
- Local soul-food institution Hard Knox Cafe is reopening as a takeout-only ghost kitchen, with all of the same ingredients and a largely similar menu. [Examiner]
Image sourced via Getty Images