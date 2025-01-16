Less than 24 hours after the FBI raided the home of another East Bay politician in connection with an apparently broad-ranging corruption scandal, we learn that former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is getting federally indicted.

Sheng Thao has been indicted by a federal grand jury, as the SF Chronicle is reporting Thursday, though federal officials do not plan to announce details of their allegations, or any indictments, until Friday morning. We do not yet know what Thao has been charged with.

It's been seven months since Thao's home was raided by FBI agents, the same day that raids also took place at other homes and offices connected to the Duong family, who own Oakland recycling contractor Cal Waste Solutions. (It always comes back to waste management!) We've been waiting ever since to see whether any charges would be filed against Thao, who has maintained ever since the raid that she was unfairly targeted and had not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Still, in the weeks after the raid, details began emerging about possible wrongdoing, including talk of so-called "straw donors" — individuals who essentially laundered illegal campaign contributions from the Duongs by purporting to be the contributors themselves. One of these alleged straw donors, a man who had done some business with the Duongs, Mario Juarez, had his home shot up by some unknown thugs 11 days before the FBI raids last June, adding more intrigue to the puzzle.

The straw donations to a campaign of Thao's appeared to predate her becoming mayor. And a former chief of staff for Thao who is now running for mayor herself, Renia Webb, came forward in July with pay-to-play allegations against Thao and her boyfriend Andre Jones, who also was ensnared in the FBI probe.

A federal grand jury would then start issuing subpoenas for documents, including all those relating Jones and dealings at Oakland City Hall, and those relating to Evolutionary Homes, a tiny-home-building non-profit that Juarez and the Duongs had partnered on.

In late November, we learned that a federal grand jury had been convened in the case, and that closed-door testimony was ongoing from an unknown number of witnesses. In early December, we learned of another city contractor that could be ensnared called ABC Security Systems. And now, six weeks later, it seems the indictment, or indictments, are in.

We'll know Friday morning whether Thao is being indicted alongside anyone else.

The investigation is ongoing, and on Thursday, FBI agents served a search warrant at the home of multi-term San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo, who also has alleged ties to the Duong family.

Thao has remained defiant about her innocence, giving a tense and fiery press conference days after the raid on her home last June in which she said, "It was just complete overreach," and she asserted, "The FBI agents have told my attorney that I am not the target of the investigation."

That attorney, Tony Brass, dropped Thao as a client the same day as that press conference, saying, "our paths diverted in terms of our approach to the case."

Thao was recalled by Oakland voters in November, and served her last day as mayor one month ago.

Thao's indictment comes five years after the feds indicted former San Francisco Public Works chief Mohammed Nuru and a local restaurateur and city contractor, Nick Bovis, in what would prove to be a wide-ranging, years-long probe into corruption in SF City Hall. That investigation would ultimately lead to the resignations and/or indictments of multiple city department heads — but not the mayor! — as well as about a dozen city contractors.

Previously: Is This Why the FBI Raided Sheng Thao’s Home? Filings Allege High-Rollers Traded Campaign Donations for City Contracts