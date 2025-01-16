Big stars are lining up to join the lineup for a concert fundraiser later this month to benefit victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, which are still smoldering and not fully contained.

FireAid, which is happening on January 30, will be broadcast at AMC movie theaters nationwide, as well as on YouTube, Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and elsewhere, as Deadline reports. And the lineup so far includes Billie Eilish and Finneas, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Katy Perry, Green Day, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Lil Baby, Pink, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Tate McRae, and Dave Matthews with John Mayer.

The event, which was announced with no performer attached late last week, will take place at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, with Live Nation and the Azoff family, headed by mega music manager Irving Azoff.

So far, The Eagles, who are doing a weekend residency at the Sphere in Vegas, and who have long been associated with Azoff, have not been announced as part of the bill.

The concert is being planned for three days before the Grammy Awards, and most of the glitzy parties that typically accompany Grammys week in Hollywood have been canceled due to the fires. Clive Davis’s annual bash is still happening, as is a MusiCares benefit dinner, but many performers' schedules are now cleared to focus on the FireAid benefit.

The New York Times notes, there have been hints that some in the music industry have questioned whether they should be going forward with the Grammys ceremony at all.

According to the event organizers, it sounds like a new nonprofit is being formed that will receive the proceeds from FireAid, which will "focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Tickets to attend the concert live are going on sale on Ticketmaster on January 22 at noon Pacific Time.

The death toll from the wildfires now stands at 27, as NBC News reports, and more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed. The Palisades Fire stands at 22% containment as of Thursday, and the Eaton Fire is 55% contained.

The dollar figure on the toll of the destruction from the fires is expected to top any previous wildfire in California history.

While Los Angeles is getting a reprieve from the Santa Ana winds that fueled the destructive blazes last week, high winds are expected to return to the area early next week.

Top image: Stevie Nicks performs at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)