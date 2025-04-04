Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday asked other countries to exempt California exports from retaliatory tariffs, in an effort to save the state's agricultural industry in particular amid Trump's asinine trade war.

"Donald Trump's tariff's do not represent all Americans," Newsom said in a video posted to X Friday morning. "And on behalf of the 40 million Americans that live in the great state of California, the tentpole of the US economy, 14% of the US GDP, the fifth largest economy in the world, the dominant manufacturing state, our state of mind is on supporting stable trading relationships around the globe."

Trump's newly announced, extraordinary tariffs on all foreign imports were met with a retaliatory tariff from China on US exports of 34% on Friday. And as Fox News reported Thursday, Newsom is particularly concerned about California's almond growers, and the impact that such tariffs will have on the almond trade.

California produces 80% of the world's almonds, and almonds account for 20% of the state's agricultural exports.

It doesn't seem legally possible for a state to negotiate trading terms separately from the rest of the country, but Newsom said he was directing his administration to find opportunities for expanding trade and "remind trading partners around the world that California remains a stable partner."

"California’s long-standing commitment to global cooperation, innovation, and openness has helped power its rise to the world’s fifth-largest economy — leading in good-paying jobs to support California’s working families," a press release from the governor's office reads. "With the Governor’s announcement today, the state will extend that leadership through strategic, mutually beneficial partnerships rooted in respect, trust, and shared growth."

By any means they can, Newsom says he's directing his administration to "promote economic stability for businesses and workers impacted by federal trade disruptions," and "safeguard access to critical supplies, such as construction materials needed for recovery efforts following the devastating Los Angeles firestorms."

We'll have to wait to see if this amounts to anything more than political theater, or if countries are able to respond in any way to Newsom's plea.

Newsom is widely thought to be preparing a run for president in 2028.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai issued a statement in response saying, "Gavin Newsom should focus on out-of-control homelessness, crime, regulations, and unaffordability in California instead of trying his hand at international dealmaking."

Photo via Getty Images