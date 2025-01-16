- The FBI served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of San Leandro City Councilmember Bryan Azevedo on Wednesday, and this may be linked to the raid on former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home last year. Azevedo reportedly has ties to the Duong family, who are at the center of what seems like a wide-ranging corruption probe that has so far not yielded any indictments. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- There was a heated discussion at a meeting of the Oakland Police Commission Wednesday night about the police department's pursuit policy, with citizens and business owners argue it needs to be loosened in order to discourage more crime. Governor Gavin Newsom has also called for the policy to be loosened, which currently restricts pursuits to suspects suspected of violent crime, for public safety reasons. [KTVU]
- The Santa Cruz City Council has decided that they will be making a final decision in April about whether to rebuild the collapsed section of the city's Municipal Wharf. [Bay Area News Group]
- A crew of burglars used sledgehammers and crowbars Monday to break into two gas stations in North Oakland at the same intersection, 55th and MLK Way, within minutes of each other. [KTVU]
- Nancy Pelosi will not be attending Trump's second inauguration — she attended the first one, but at the time she was House Speaker. [ABC 7]
- Rival SF high school basketball teams St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart, both the boys and girls, played their annual Bruce-Mahoney doubleheader (named for two students who died in World War II) under the bright lights at the Chase Center Wednesday, and St. Ignatius won both. [Chronicle]
Photo via City of San Leandro