- It’s Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s final day in office, after being recalled in November. Thao won election in 2o22 by a razor-thin margin, and almost immediately faced controversy in firing Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, and then came the recall, and an FBI raid. [KTVU]
- A man was found dead in a burning RV in West Oakland early Monday. Encampments have returned to Wood Street, and the fire occurred in a long row of encampments, at 34th and Wood streets. [Chronicle]
- A new California law taking effect bans managers from forcing employees into "captive audience meetings" to listen to anti-union propaganda. [CalMatters]
- TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have now asked the Supreme Court for a "modest delay" in enforcing the congressinal act that seeks to force TikTok out of the US unless it's sold to a US company. [CBS News]
- A Napa County fire station is reminding residents that Christmas lights can pose a fire risk, after extinguishing a fire caused by holiday directions at a home in Yountville on Sunday. [KRON4]
- Svetlana Dali, the Russian national who stowed away on a flight from the US to France and was arrested after landing earlier this month, was just arrested again for cutting off her ankle monitor and trying to sneak into Canada. [ABC News]
