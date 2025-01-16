Local:
- A Vacaville police dog was shot Wednesday and had to have his leg amputated after an altercation with an armed man barricaded inside a residence. The Vacaville PD K9 “Murph” bravely pursued the suspect 52-year-old suspect Darren Crail, who was allegedly wielding a shotgun, and was threatening to shoot himself and others. Meanwhile, the dog Murph continues to recover from surgery, though minus his left front leg. [Bay City News]
- The suspect who shot at a Muni bus last week was arraigned and charged with a slew of felonies Thursday, though he pleaded not guilty. The 58-year-old suspect Adolph Patrick Greene remains in custody, and prosecutors are asking that he be denied bail. [KPIX]
- With the NBA All-Star Game and the Chinese New Year Parade on the same weekend next month, Mayor Daniel Lurie and SFPD Chief Bill Scott held a Thursday press conference describing security measures. Considering the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, officials are on alert over large events, and SFPD will have increased uniformed and plainclothes officers out on foot in Chinatown for the weekend. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was stabbed Wednesday night at the Redwood City Caltrain station, but the victim is expected to survive. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Cody Dwight Washington was arrested in what authorities feel is an attempted homicide, and he's being held in the San Mateo County Jail without bail. [Chronicle]
National:
- Despite Meta's recent relaxed content moderation rule changes, its platforms are still cracking down on cannabis content. [Tribune Wire Service]
- According to a Lending Tree survey, 41% of people who are moving into new houses say they're doing so because of the political climate where they live, and a desire to live among people with similar views — and of those, only half are Democrats. [KTVU]
- The great film director and writer David Lynch, known for Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, and Mulholland Drive, has died at age 78. [New York Times]
Video of the Day:
- The primary cast members of Severance, the unsettling Apple TV+ series directed in part by Ben Stiller, "popped up" inside a glass cube with a replica of their four-cubicle office Tuesday in New York's Grand Central Station, as a promo stunt for the series' Season 2 premiere on Friday.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist