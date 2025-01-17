- The ban on TikTok will take effect on schedule as of Sunday, with the Supreme Court unanimously siding with the government's the case. The app won't magically disappear from phones anytime soon, but it will disappear from the App Store and Google Play store, and will degrade over time unless an American buyer steps in. [CNN]
- Barbara Lee gave her first sit-down interview since announcing her candidacy for Oakland mayor, speaking to KRON4's Stephanie Lin. "People have to have hope, they have to believe in their city. They have to believe in their leadership," Lee said. [KRON4]
- SF residents: Today is the final day to put out your dead and dessicated real Christmas trees for free pickup by Recology. [KRON4]
- The Potrero Avenue Walgreens, the only full-service pharmacy near SF General, is among those stores slated to close, which will cause some significant inconvenience for patients leaving the hospital, and for low-income residents of the area. [Mission Local]
- The CDC has confirmed the first human bird flu case in San Francisco, in a child who has already recovered, and it remains unclear where the child picked up the virus. [SFGate]
- Director David Lynch, whose death at age 78 was reported Thursday, reportedly had to evacuate his Mulhulland Drive home last week during the Sunset Fire, causing his health — he suffered from emphysema — to take a turn for the worse. [Bay Area News Group]
- Topanga Canyon, a bastion of 1960s counterculture in Los Angeles, was miraculously spared from the Palisades Fire. [New York Times]
Photo: Tim Mossholder