There’s a very heavy police presence at Castro and Market Streets, as two people were reportedly shot on a Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro Stations, but Muni service has now been restored in that tunnel.

Castro residents may have noticed a large number of police vehicles and helicopters around the Castro Street Muni station Wednesday morning, and what little information we have confirms a worst-case scenario. Two people were apparently shot, and one killed, aboard a moving Muni train sometime around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Terrible news this morning: on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

After a flurry of SFMTA reports about “police activity” near the station, Supervisor Myrna Melgar confirmed in a 10:44 a.m. tweet that “on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station."

MTA just informed me that they are running bus service from Forest Hill to Castro — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

As of 10:54 a.m., Sup. Melgar confirms that Muni service has been restored in that tunnel. A previous tweet from her notes that “the suspect is “NOT an active shooter at this time but suspect still at large.”

One Deceased in Double Shooting on Train @CitizenApp Metro Castro Station (KT) (L) (M) (S) 10:05:32 AM PDT

Be warned that the above video for the Citizen app is graphic, as it involves an apparent victim being loaded onto an ambulance. The video is clearly from Castro and Market Streets, and is time-stamped at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 1 person was killed, another hurt in a shooting on a #Muni train, and the suspect fled the scene at #CastroStation, according to an SF supervisor. This is not an active shooter situation, she says. https://t.co/5c1cR3LAas — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 22, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related: San Francisco Sees 21st Homicide of the Year as 32-Year-Old Man Is Fatally Shot in Hunters Point [SFist]

Image: SFMTA

