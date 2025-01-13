A ruptured fire hydrant created quite the water show on Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley Monday morning.

Something, likely a vehicle, struck a fire hydrant on Shattuck Avenue near Center Street in downtown Berkeley, adjacent to the Downtown Berkeley BART station, around 10:40 am Monday.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows water shooting at least four stories into the air and drenching Shattuck Avenue, where silppery conditions and minor flooding were reported.

By 10:52, Berkeley firefighters had reportedly shut the water off.