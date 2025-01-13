An early morning SFPD car chase in Portola at about 3:40 am Monday ended when the suspect car and an SFPD SUV both crashed into a building at San Bruno and Paul avenues, sending two officers and the suspect driver to the hospital.

KTVU has several photos from the scene after an SFPD SUV crashed into a building during a car chase early Monday morning, and the white sedan they were pursuing also rammed into the building. The incident occurred at about 3:40 am Monday morning according to the Chronicle, and the building the vehicles hit was at San Bruno and Paul avenues. As of this writing, it’s being reported that the two officers in the SUV and the suspect driver of the white sedan have been hospitalized with what appear to be minor injuries.

NBC Bay Area has video of the crash’s aftermath. We see an image of the SFPD SUV rammed into the building’s gate, with its front end damaged pretty significantly, taken around 4 am Monday morning. The white sedan is also badly damaged, with a large number of ambulances and fire trucks on the scene.

That station was still on the scene at 6:30 am, and the sidewalk was still littered with broken glass and a police license plate. We also see in that footage that a street lamp has been knocked over, while a speed limit sign has also been rammed into and remains on the ground.

DEVELOPING: Two San Francisco police officers are recovering in a hospital this morning after a pursuit and crash into a building resulted in injuries. https://t.co/EOHAmmlxiE pic.twitter.com/1RMwLjebXB — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 13, 2025



Fortunately, per NBC Bay Area, no one was in the building at the time of the crash. The property is a now-shuttered liquor store that has been closed, and the building is reportedly for sale, so this may complicate hopes for that transaction.

SFPD has not commented on why officers were in pursuit of the sedan. SFPD has recently revised its car chase rules so that officers can chase a vehicle only if they think the driver has committed or might commit a violent felony or misdemeanor.

Related: During Police Chase, SFPD Vehicle Crashes Through Storefront of Former Lucca Ravioli in Mission, Injuring Two [SFist]

Top image: Getty Images