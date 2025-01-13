Dry January in more ways than one! January 2025 in San Francisco is starting to look a lot like the drought Januarys of a few years ago, with clear skies and sun nearly every day, and no rain in sight.

While Southern California suffers amid extremely dry conditions and Santa Ana winds that have fueld devastating wildfires, it's been a calm and balmy January here in the Bay Area so far, and it looks like this weather pattern could continue through the end of the month.

The two-week forecast has conditions remaining dry and sunny here much as they were the first half of the month, as the Chronicle reports, with a "stubborn atmospheric blocking pattern" that is pushing all cold air and precipitation up and far to the north, to Canada and Alaska. The pattern is also making for very cold weather in the eastern part of the country, with occasional snow swooping in from the north as well.

Forecasters suggest we won't see any rain in San Francisco or the Bay Area before January 26, and if the pattern persists a few days beyond that, January 2025 will go down as the third driest January in 151 years. SF has seen only 0.19 inches of rain this month, and that all fell on January 3. (The driest January on record was 2015, when SF saw no measurable rainfall the entire month.)

This all spells more fire danger for Los Angeles and elsewhere in Southern California, as vegetation remains dry and as Santa Ana wind conditions worsen over the next two days.

"The rare combination of very strong winds, extremely low relative humidity and very dry fuels will support an extended period of widespread critical fire-weather conditions over much of Southern California," the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said in a long-range forecast.

And while forecasters say that the winds are expected to die down Thursday and Friday, the continued blocking pattern, the Chronicle notes, could mean more high winds to come as the fires in LA continue to be only partially contained.

The air continues to be very dry here in the Bay Area as well, and gusty winds are expected today and tomorrow, especially on hilltops and higher elevations.

Photo: Phil Reid