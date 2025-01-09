A Wednesday afternoon welfare check in the Santa Rosa senior community of Valle Vista found four people dead, and while police are ruling it a homicide, they’re not saying much more about the circumstances.

The Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa only had two homicides in the entire year of 2024. So it was pretty disquieting for that city to learn that four people were found dead Wednesday afternoon in what police are ruling as a homicide, according to KPIX. What's even more unusual is that the bodies were found in the retirement community home of Valle Vista, at Monarch Court at West Third Street, where all residents are 55 and older.



KTVU has video from the scene taken Wednesday afternoon and evening, which shows some overhead shots of the household where the deaths took place, and we also see police carrying several pets in crates out of the household. Police were apparently tipped off by a family request for a welfare check, and made the gruesome discovery around 3 pm Wednesday afternoon.

“An associate of the family living out of state had not heard from anyone in the home for multiple days, and requested we check their welfare,” Santa Rosa Police Sergeant Patricia Seffens told KTVU.

Police entered by force and found the four bodies. Neighbors could not identify the residents, saying that these individuals did not leave the house much, and no one seemed to know them. But some added that police had apparently been called to the house a few times.

“I've never seen them,” neighbor Geri Tapparo said to KTVU. “I noticed the police have been out here a couple of times in the last few months, to that residence, talking to them for whatever disturbance maybe, but I've never seen anybody come in or out. It’s just always quiet; it seems empty like nobody lives there.”

Though KTVU adds that some neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

"It’s just horrific. I just can’t even believe it because, for one thing, it’s all old people here," resident Rosemary Donati told that station.

Police have not announced any cause of the deaths, nor the victims’ identities, or even their relationships to one another. We simply know that all four victims were adults. Though police did tell residents there was no further danger, indicating this may have been a murder-suicide situation where the suspect is now deceased.

UPDATE: 4 found dead at mobile home were man, 67; woman, 67; woman, 33, and man, 28; all believed to be members of a family who died of gunshot wounds, and handgun found near one of the bodies, per @SantaRosaPolice, adding circumstances under investigation but no one at large pic.twitter.com/bwLvjG84PR — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 9, 2025

Update (12:23 pm): That hunch is now confirmed, as KTVU’s Henry Lee reports that all four of the deceased are “believed to be members of a family who died of gunshot wounds, and handgun [was] found near one of the bodies.” Lee also notes that “circumstances under investigation but no one at large.” The four are identified as a 67-year-old man and woman, a 33-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man.

