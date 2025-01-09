Grant Avenue in San Francisco's Chinatown was packed Wednesday night, as a night market, street performers, mainstage acts, and a VIP banquet celebrated the inauguration of Daniel Lurie as the city's 46th mayor.

It started with a lot of people milling about the neighborhood, taking photos of lion dancers and dragon puppets and sampling dim sum items from various vendor tents. "Chinatown Soul Band" Jest Jammin' played the first set on the mainstage, led by Rev. Norman Fong of Chinatown's Presbyterian Church, singing covers of Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" and "Let's Groove."

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

The ladies of the Grant Avenue Follies, lion dancers, and firecrackers helped to fete Lurie outside the historic Far East Cafe, where a banquet for 800 guests was being held.

The Grant Avenue Follies. Photo: Andrew Noyes

When buttonholed at the banquet by KTVU's Amber Lee, Lurie said he was "humbled" by the big day and everyone who turned out.

Later in the evening, Lurie jumped on stage with DJ Ruckus to show he could jam — sort of — and crowd got pretty thick once Grammy-nominated EDM producer Zhu took the stage at 7:45.

Lurie and DJ Ruckus. Photo via DJ Ruckus

Lurie with DJ Ruckus. Photo: Andrew Noyes