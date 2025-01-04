A shooting Saturday evening in SoMa prompted an emergency alert from the city and left one person with serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 6:32 pm in the area of Bryant and Fifth streets.

According to an early reporton the Citizen app, the victim was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert to the public to avoid the area due to police activity as of 6:44 pm. That alert was lifted as of 8:45 pm.

This is the second shooting in this part of SoMa since the new year began. Two people were injured in a shooting on Thursday, January 2, in the area of 833 Bryant Street, between 6th and 7th streets.