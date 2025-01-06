- Taqueria chain C Casa, which has locations in Napa, Emeryville, and San Ramon, is shutting down after 15 years in business. News broke over the weekend that the Napa location had closed, months after being fined for violating child labor laws, and now KRON4 reports that all of its locations are closing. [KRON4]
- The certification of Trump's election is happening in Congress today, once again on January 6th. VP Kamala Harris will play the awkward role of having to certify her own loss. [New York Times]
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader, and therefore as prime minister. His resignation comes amid growing turmoil in the country, and a Conservative Party that is hoping to topple the Liberals' leadership in Parliament. [Associated Press]
- A 28-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a head-on collision in Fairfield, on Lopes Road near Silver Creek Road. [Bay City News]
- The New Orleans attacker reportedly used a pair of Meta glasses to scout out the French Quarter and plan his New Year's Eve attack. [Associated Press]
- President Biden was expected to fly to New Orleans today to meet with grieving families. [New York Times]
- San Francisco native Ali Wong and Palo Alto native Jon M. Chu both took home Golden Globes last night, Wong for a standup special (and she gave a special shoutout to SF comedy clubs) and Chu for directing Wicked. [Chronicle]
- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two suspects in a "rare" heist of $1,200 worth of meat from a Safeway in Cupertino last week. [KTVU]
Photo: Louis Velazquez